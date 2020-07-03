Detroit Lakes Businesses Are Prepared For 4th Of July Influx Of People

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Independence Day is always a busy weekend for Detroit Lakes.

With COVID-19 however, this year looks a little bit different.

The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce says they’ve been preparing by enforcing some guidelines like social distancing and the use of masks.

They also encourage people to take advantage of the warm weather and enjoy outdoor activities that limit social interactions.

“A lot of businesses you should read the sign on the doors as you enter, they’re going to tell you to put your mask on when you social distance. Reservations are also encouraged and required at some of the restaurant,” says Carrie Johnston , the President of the Detroit Lakes Chamber.

The Chamber is also encouraging people to utilize outdoor seating rather than sittings indoors.