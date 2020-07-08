House Fire In Barnesville During Thunderstorm

Fire Reported Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday

BARNESVILLE, MINN. (KFGO) – Firefighters are on scene battling a house fire in Barnesville, Minnesota in the midst of a severe thunderstorm, reported shortly before 3:30 Wednesday morning. The initial report indicated the house, just east of the Clay County Fairgrounds, was struck by lightning.

Flames coming from the roof of the home were visible from some distance away. KFGO’s Derek Hanson, on scene, reported that the torrential rain appears to be helping fire crews control the blaze. The family was able to escape safely.

Fire departments, Sabin, Rothsay, Dilworth, and Hawley are assisting Barnesville firefighters.