LIVE: Home is Where the He(Art) Is

After being stuck at home all these months, a new art exhibit shows us why there's really no place like it.

A new show with a fresh perspective on the place we call home is open for the first time since the pandemic struck, at the Nemeth Art Center in the heart of lakes country.

The show, called “Of Course, Where Else” highlights the work of Minnesota and North Dakota-based artists.

It gives new interpretations of our upper Midwestern homes at a time in history most of us are spending more time than ever sticking close to home.

Gallery Director Tessa Beck says the Center’s usual spring opening had to be pushed back due to coronavirus restrictions.

Now, the Park Rapids gallery space, which is an old converted courthouse, is ready to welcome visitors back under new state guidelines.

The huge open areas in the building are perfect for social distancing, Beck says, under Governor Tim Walz’s guidelines on ample spacing for guests.

Beck Zoomed in for a live interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about how the show touches on home both as we knew it and the way it is now in the time of Covid-19, and how you can get a glimpse in person while staying safe.

