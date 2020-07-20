Youngest COVID-19 Death In Minnesota Is In Clay County: 9-Month-Old

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said child's death appears to be an "isolated incident"

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 9-month-old infant in Clay County becomes the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said child’s death appears to be an “isolated incident” related to the infant’s “very specific” situation.

State epidemiologist Kris Ehresmann said the infant had symptoms with what you might expect from COVID-19, including respiratory symptoms, but they were never hospitalized.

It is the state’s first COVID-19 death in someone under 20 and is one of the youngest deaths attributed to the virus in the country.

State records do not list the hometown’s of each victim.