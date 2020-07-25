Minnesota’s face mask mandate begins

Minnesota (FOX 9) — Saturday marks the first day of Governor Tim Walz’s executive order requiring all Minnesotans to wear a mask at all indoor businesses and public indoor spaces.

Those who who do not comply with the new law could face a petty misdemeanor, with a fine of up to $100.

People also must wear masks while riding public transportation, in a taxi, or a ride-sharing vehicle.

Schools are also covered, though Walz has not announced when they’ll be allowed to reopen for classes.

People do not have to wear a mask at home, in a private vehicle, in a hotel or motel room or other short or long-term housing unit. Masks are also not required to be worn outdoors or when participating in outdoor recreation.

Children under 5 are exempt from the mask mandate, as are people who have medical or other health conditions, disabilities or mental health, developmental or behavioral needs that make it difficult to tolerate wearing a mask or face covering.

Also exempt are workers who would create a safety hazard to the themselves or others by wearing a mask at their workplace as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

The order does not apply to the state Legislature, Minnesota’s courts system, or federal officials acting in their official capacity.