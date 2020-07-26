Walmart Boots Nazi Face Mask Wearing Minnesota Couple

Police say the couple has been issued trespass notices

MARSHALL, Minn. — A couple who wore Nazi flag face coverings to Walmart in Marshall, Minnesota have been told not to return.

Police say the couple has been issued trespass notices.

Officials said they are banned from visiting any Walmart facility for at least a year.

A video posted on social media showing the couple going through a checkout lane on Saturday with the masks that featured the Nazi swastika flag.

Onlookers appeared shocked by the masks and demanded the couple to remove them.

“You can’t be American and wear that mask. You cannot. We literally had a war about this,” said one outraged man.

The woman argued she wasn’t a Nazi and indicated she was wearing the flag as a protest against socialism in America.

Saturday marked the first day of Minnesota’s mask mandate.