County GOP Board Member Resigns Over Social Media Post

WABASHA CO., Minn. — The Republican Party of Wabasha County in far southeastern Minnesota says an image on its Facebook page that compares Minnesota’s mask mandate to Jewish people in Nazi death camps was maliciously posted.

But Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan says that the picture was posted by a Wabasha County GOP board member, who has since resigned at the party’s request.

It shows a Nazi officer telling a prisoner of war to wear the Star of David during the Holocaust and comparing that to the COVID-19 mask requirement imposed by Gov. Tim Walz.

It was taken down late Monday.

Carnahan apologized for “this disappointing post.”