Democrat Leaders Have Different Views On Handling Of COVID-19 Pandemic In Minnesota

Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson says the statewide COVID-19 restrictions imposed by fellow Democrat Gov. Tim Walz are harming the rural economy.

Peterson represents the 7th District in western Minnesota.

He says business owners in his district are losing money because the state’s mandates differ from less-restrictive guidelines in nearby North Dakota and South Dakota.

Peterson says it’s hard to explain to them why they should be shut down when it’s “Minneapolis and St. Cloud and other areas that are really having the problem.”

Peterson noted that Lake of the Woods County just recorded its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Kittson County has just three.