Essentia Health to reopen West Acres Clinic, suspend Osgood Clinic walk-ins August 3

FARGO, N.D.–Essentia Health is set to reopen its West Acres Clinic on Monday, August 3.

The Clinic will be open for family medicine and walk-ins.

Appointments will be required for family medicine. Walk-in care will be available seven days a week.

Additionally, Essentia Health has announced it will be suspending walk-in care at its Osgood Clinic on August 3.

Family medicine and the optical shop will remain open Monday through Friday.

Essentia Health did not give a reason for suspending walk-in care.