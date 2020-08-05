WATCH: MN Department of Health update on COVID-19

State of Minnesota COVID-19 situation update The Minnesota Department of Health and other state agency leaders provide an update on coronavirus cases in the state and Minnesota's response. https://bit.ly/2XvFJXO Posted by Fox 9 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 629 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases the state has seen to 57,779 and the death toll from the disease to 1,629.

Approximately 89 percent of the state’s coronavirus patients have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

There were 11,720 state and private lab tests completed in the most recent 24-hour period–a positivity rate of 5.4 percent. The positivity rate is determined by the number of tests that came back positive for COVID-19 out of all the tests conducted. The World Health Organization recommends positivity rates remain at 5 percent or lower for at least 14 days.