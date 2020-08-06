LIVE: Zoo Homeschooling

Give your little critters a chance to learn from some real ones -- and get school credit -- at the Red River Zoo.

It’s possible that some parents might be forgiven, in these days of keeping kids at home, for feeling a bit like they’re keeping little wild animals of their own.

After all, children haven’t been in school since March thanks to the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

However, even after all these months of remote learning, some parents are still reluctant to send children back into the classrooms given the latest transmission rates across the region.

That leaves us with a lot of emerging interest in homeschooling with plenty of parents who might not have considered it before.

Fortunately, the Red River Zoo has programs standing ready.

Zoo Executive Director Sally Jacobson joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live via Zoom, along with special guest Cally the sulfur-crested cockatoo, to talk about the Zoo’s new Homeschool classes.

It’s a great way for your children to get their science lessons with the help of zoo educators and the zoo’s education animals.

Best of all, the classes are designed with National Next Generation Science standards in mind.

For more information, there’s a link to follow:

