LIVE: Parenting in a Pandemic

You're probably socially distancing. But you're not definitely not alone -- especially when it comes to the struggle.

It’s an online event so popular in our region they’ve had to add two more just to keep up with demand.

And while the next one coming up is already full, you can still get in on the following “Parenting in a Pandemic” session from Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota.

The sessions feature live discussion time with LSSND’s licensed crisis counselors.

Parents have had a lot of questions that range widely about how to keep their lives on track while the outside world reels from the ongoing global upheaval, according to LSSND’s Terri Burns.

In past sessions, parents have asked a lot of questions about how to tell whether it’s safe to send your kids back to school, as well as how to balance the demands of working at home while parenting full-time.

The biggest concern parents seem to express is how to make sure their kids aren’t being traumatized by growing up in a pandemic, Burns said.

But it’s just as important to make sure parents aren’t ignoring red flags in their own mental health, too.

Burns shared some tips and best practices for mental health checks for parents, as well as resources and hot topics shared during the sessions, in a live Zoom with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker.

And if you want to get in on the sessions yourself, here’s a link for more information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/612276526358482