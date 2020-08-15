No major injuries after small plane crashed, caught on fire in Brandon
BRANDON, Minn. — An airplane crashed and caught on fire in Brandon, Minn. at around 1 p.m. Saturday.
All occupants were out of the plane and not requesting medical assistance when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.
The plane, piloted by 53-year-old Paul Erickson of Alexandria, was a single engine Piper PA-18 Super Cub.
Erickson said he was attempting a takeoff and experienced momentary engine failure. He then attempted to land and struck a small pole and brush at the end of the grass runway.
The plane came to rest and immediately started on fire.
Erickson and his passenger, 15-year-old Alicia Erickson, were able to exit.
Erickson was uninjured and Alicia sustained a small burn to her leg.
Both were evaluated on scene by ambulance personnel and released without transport.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.