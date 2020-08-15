No major injuries after small plane crashed, caught on fire in Brandon

Raya Quttaineh,

BRANDON, Minn. — An airplane crashed and caught on fire in Brandon, Minn. at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

All occupants were out of the plane and not requesting medical assistance when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

The plane, piloted by 53-year-old Paul Erickson of Alexandria, was a single engine Piper PA-18 Super Cub.

Erickson said he was attempting a takeoff and experienced momentary engine failure. He then attempted to land and struck a small pole and brush at the end of the grass runway.

The plane came to rest and immediately started on fire.

Erickson and his passenger, 15-year-old Alicia Erickson, were able to exit.

Erickson was uninjured and Alicia sustained a small burn to her leg.

Both were evaluated on scene by ambulance personnel and released without transport.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like