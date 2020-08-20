North Dakota reports 274 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Cass County accounts for 3,203 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 274 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Thursday.

The new cases mark a new single day high for the state.

Twenty-four counties report new cases. Stark County reports the most new cases with 65 and Burleigh County the second most with 50.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 9,242 positive cases, 45 current hospitalizations, 7,718 people recovered and 130 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,738 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

414,477 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

274 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

9,242 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.54% – Daily Positivity Rate** Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

1,394 – Total Active Cases

+185 Individuals from yesterday

68 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

7,718 – Total recovered since pandemic began

45 – Currently Hospitalized

-4 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (130 total deaths since the pandemic began) Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY