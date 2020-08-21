LIVE: Turning to Tutors

Parents were already looking for any little bit of help they could get -- and then the pandemic hit the six-month mark.

There may be a run on tutoring services this morning from parents struggling with a return to remote learning as the school year gears up again.

While some districts are sending the kids back into the classroom, most have revealed backup plans that include hybrid and all-online classes as coronavirus cases fail to come down significantly across the U-S and in our region.

Sylvan Learning Center educators say they’ve been getting a lot of calls from parents looking for new strategies to help get their kids up to school-speed.

That’s after a lot of parents reported finding online learning much more difficult than they anticipated, both for them and for their children.

Sylvan educator Kari Weigel Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to share some tips about how to keep kids on track.

They include establishing a schedule that takes your kids’ preferences into account, and even motivating your child with rewards to keep them focused.

For more great info on how to keep a kid’s attention on learning, check out the interview and the link.

https://locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/fargo-nd/schedules/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=local&utm_campaign=localmapsappt&utm_content=4300