Essentia Health Fire & Ice event canceled in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.–Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes has decided to cancel and postpone two community events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Fire & Ice event scheduled for September 25 has been canceled. The Essentia Health St. Mary’s Foundation will release new ways the community can support the foundation in the future.

Additionally, the annual Community Blood Screening event at Essentia Health has been postponed. Essentia Health collaborates with the Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary and Sanford Health to put on the event.

A new date for the Community Blood Screening has not yet been released.

Anyone with questions about either event can call 218-844-2300.