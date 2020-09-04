LIVE: Teaching During a Pandemic

The first lesson? Keep your masks on.

It’s been a couple of days since the region’s biggest school district sent student back into the classrooms for in-person learning.

And some teachers are saying their students are proving to be a quick study when it comes to learning the rules of social distancing.

Educator Trish Miller teaches at Fargo South High School.

She says it’s been good to see that her students are taking social distancing seriously so far.

Some students needed reminders about keeping their noses covered by their masks.

But overall, she says, they’ve been respectful of the need to keep a safe space between everyone.

Miller Zoomed in live just before the start of class Friday morning to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about what it’s been like to go back into the schools for the first time during the pandemic, and the mix of emotions she underwent in returning to teaching this year.