Minnesota State University Moorhead finalizes budget plan proposed in April 2020

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Minnesota State University Moorhead officially laid off 24 faculty members as a part of its comprehensive budget plan.

The budget plan was proposed in April 2020 and is designed to close a projected gap of $6 million in the fiscal year 2022.

Additionaly, nine programs will be closed and the School Psychology Graduate Program will be suspended. The 149 students currently studying the programs being closed will still be able to graduate with their degree.

President Anne Blackhurst said, “We live in an era that requires virtually every industry to reinvent itself and higher education is no exception. As we continue to reinvent the ways we serve our students, we must continue to align our programs with future workforce needs and align our delivery modes with students’ changing expectations. Most importantly, we must demonstrate the creativity, adaptability, and innovation that will ensure our students’ success.”

MSUM said retirements and resignations reduced the number of planned layoffs from 31 to 24.