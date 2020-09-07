Arrest made in Otter Tail County bridge fire

Courtesy: KFGO

NEAR PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. – An arrest is made in a bridge fire investigation in Otter Tail County.

The Sheriff’s Office says a fire that heavily damaged a bridge that crosses Star Lake east of Pelican Rapids is being investigated as arson.

The bridge on Highway 41 referred to by some locals at Frank’s Memorial Bridge, was gutted by a fire that started late Saturday night.

It took firefighters several hours to put out the blaze.

Propane tanks found beneath the bridge appear to have been used in setting the fire.

43-year-old Ryan Johnson of Mapleton was arrested on suspicion of arson. The sheriff’s office says he owns a home on Highway 41 near the bridge which has been closed pending an inspection.