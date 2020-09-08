Sanford, UND Partner for Pandemic Mental Health Help

The stress you're feeling is real. Now there's a new resource.

There’s new help in the region this morning for people struggling with behavioral health problems made worse by pandemic stress.

Sanford Health officials are announcing a new partnership with the University of North Dakota to offer support for those feeling the pressure of the ongoing threat of Covid-19 and all its accompanying changes.

The new collaboration, called The Behavioral Health Bridge, offers a series of online modules aimed at helping people with common behavioral health conditions and promoting treatment.

It’s a free online service that Sanford officials say will give scientifically valid information to community members.

They say they plan to offer new online resources as the partnership and program grow.

“We are excited to get this partnership with UND online and offer much needed behavioral health support to those who either don’t have proper access or are uncomfortable asking for help,” said Dr. Stephen Wonderlich, Vice President of Research at Sanford Health in Fargo. “We are in unprecedented times and our mental health is so important. It is our hope that having these resources readily available will help individuals who are suffering cope and recover.”