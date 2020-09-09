LIVE: Critical Time for Domestic Violence Help

Help yourself to treats, while you help other families in the region.

Domestic violence reports in the region appear to be spiking as the pandemic puts more pressure on families.

YWCA leaders in the metro say since March, domestic-violence related calls to the Red River Dispatch have gone up by fifteen percent.

That’s concerning enough.

But they’ve also seen a forty percent reduction during that same time in the number of people who said they planned to show up for services at their shelter.

Whether it’s due to fear of a partner’s retribution for reporting abuse, or fear of contracting the novel coronavirus, it’s got them worried.

So leaders at the YWCA Cass Clay are determined to hold their big annual fundraiser, social-distancing style.

The YWCA’s 37th Annual Chocolate Fantasy” is happening right now.

You can still preview the goodies for the silent auction in advance by checking them out online.

Then, swing by to see the auction items in person on Thursday, and pick up your fifteen dollar dessert box to go.

YWCA Cass Clay Chief Operating Officer Julie Haugen Zoomed in live to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about why the need for help is so critical right now.

