LIVE: Rally for Recovery

Rally around. Just don't get too close to each other.

It’s an event that’s been growing each and every year since they first came up with it seven years ago.

And it can put people who are struggling with mental health issues in touch with some of the best resources in the northern valley.

So there was no way they were going to call it off completely this year — at a time when our mental health is under more pressure than perhaps ever before.

There’s just one problem: it literally puts people in touch with each other, the last thing you want during a global pandemic.

So the Rally for Recovery is going online.

If you’re one of the 200-some folks who rallies every year in support and encouragement of people who struggle with mental health challenges, you’re going to want to get on Facebook Thursday evening from 5 to 6:30 to check it out.

Rally for Recovery’s Abby Samson Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about how they’re making sure help is there when you need it and why so many people are choosing to Rally, year after year.

https://www.facebook.com/events/609922419667273/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D