Pet Connection: Meet Jughead

He puts the fun in funny papers.

This week’s Pet Connection cutie is a canine with a comic connection.

Jughead the American bulldog comes to us by way of Homeward Animal Shelter.

He’s a beautiful and affectionate fellow who’s done a bit of living in his young life.

He’s only 3, but he’s got some scars, although shelter staff aren’t sure where they come from.

He’s got a happy-go-lucky personality that belies his time spent in the pound before being rescued by shelter workers.

He loves to play with his rope toy almost as much as he loves to cuddle and lean on you.

If Jughead looks like the kind of dog who will make you smile, fill out an application, here.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-dogs/