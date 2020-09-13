D-G-F Moving Middle & High Schools To Full Distance Learning

GLYNDON, Minn. — Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton is moving to full distance learning for its middle and high schools starting Monday.

In a letter posted on the district’s website, the superintendent says there has been an increase in students and staff reporting that they have been exposed or tested positive for the coronavirus.

The full distance learning for the middle and high schools will be in effect for two weeks.

The elementary sites will remain in the current in-person learning model.

Clay County has added around 130 cases of the virus in just one week.

The county has had a total of more than 1,100 cases since the pandemic began.