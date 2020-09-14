Flu Shot Blitzes Planned For Four Saturday’s In Fargo & West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Flu season is right around the corner, and Sanford Health is making it quick and simple for you to get your flu shot this year.

The Flu Shot Blitzes will be held at Fargodome and Sanford’s West Fargo Clinic on four Saturdays this fall.

All ages are invited to schedule an appointment to get a flu shot at the one of the blitzes.

A drive through option for the vaccine will be offered at the Fargodome.

Family nurse practitioner Autumn Nelson says the vaccine is especially important this year because symptoms for the flu can be similar to COVID-19.

“We’re really encouraging this year more than other years to get your influenza vaccine because with the recent pandemic we are seeing hospital numbers go up. We want to make sure that you stay healthy,” said Nelson.

The first blitz is Saturday from 9 to 1.

They are by appointment only.