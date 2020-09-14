LIVE: Nemeth Art Center Croquet “Maskerade” Fundraiser

Making masks fun again, creatively.

Having the mask conversation these days can be kind of fraught.

So this weekend, why not gather in a place where masks are fun again, while you raise money for a great cause?

The Nemeth Art Center in Park Rapids, Minn. is throwing a party for 100 lucky guests featuring competitive lawn games and a prize for the person with the most creative mask.

It’ll all be held outdoors in Deane Park, which has plenty of space for social distancing.

You’re encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs, and your ticket will get you a sandwich and access to all games.

The fundraiser works to replace the open reception for their current gallery show, a gathering which was one of the early casualties of the pandemic this spring.

The show opened for visitors in July, and it features all kinds of art from regional artists, focusing on the pandemic and art that revolves around the theme of home.

There’s even a mask made of a bird’s nest in it.

Gallery director Tessa Beck Zoomed in live to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about turnout at the gallery since then, and what to expect if you snag one of the 100 spots for partyers this weekend.