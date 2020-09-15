Detroit Lakes High Schools Resumes Practices As They Move To Distance Learning

A staff member of the high school tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Practice and competition resumes at Detroit Lakes High School as the school go into distance learning mode.

A staff member of the high school tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and classes were called off on Monday.

No students were in contact with this person but several teachers were in close contact and have been quarantined.

They began distance learning this morning.

Elementary students are still in person learning and middle school students are in the hybrid model.

School leaders say a number of schools in the state are in distance learning by choice and still practicing and competing.