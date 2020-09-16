Social Distancing: Itasca State Park

Enjoy The Last Few Weeks Of Nice Weather While Socially Distancing

Vacations are harder to come by during the pandemic. But there’s still tons of beauty close to home you can check out.

Click here to see the live webcam at the birthplace of the mighty Mississippi River at Itasca State Park. It’s only about a two hour drive from Fargo/Moorhead. It’s where I went over the weekend for a very nice camping trip.

I even got on the live cam and called my parents so they could see. It was fun.

The park is beautiful this time of year. The leaves are just starting to change color, so you’ll be in for a show for the next few weeks. The weather is still nice, even at night. I learned a lot about the history of the area, the land, and got to walk across the river. How many places can cross the Mississippi River on foot?

There’s enough there for a long weekend, but you can even just make it a day trip if you’re looking for a reason to bust out of the house.

And there weren’t a ton of people. Social Distancing was relatively easy, even at the Headwaters.

Time is running out to enjoy the great outdoors before the cold weather hits. What places do you think people should check out this fall? Let me know.

