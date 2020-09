High-Risk Sex Offender Living in Grand Forks County

The Grand Forks Sheriff's Office is notifying the public of his location

MANVEL, N.D. — A high-risk sex offender is living in Grand Forks County.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Cameron Zahn is living at 2463 17th Street Northeast in Manvel, North Dakota.

His offense happened in Morton County in 2014 and was convicted in 2015.