LIVE: Chalkfest 2020

Not a cancellation you have to chalk up to the pandemic!

During the pandemic, bright spots have seemed few and far between.

But this weekend, there’s a bright and colorful festival going on right here in the metro perfect for you and the whole family.

It’s Chalkfest 2020 — and it’s great to hear about a gathering whose cancellation hasn’t had to be chalked up to Covid-19.

There are some changes this year to accommodate public safety and sanitation.

They’ll be using pretty much every square inch of pavement in the Red River Zoo to make sure participants are socially distant.

But the professional artists and performers are coming back, the chalk is free and so is the admission.

And the weather looks like it’s cooperating too.

The Arts Partnership’s Ethan Mickelson Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about why you should show your true colors as an undiscovered fine artist at Chalkfest this Saturday.