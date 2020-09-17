Pet Connection: Meet Moo

Moo Was Saved From A Shelter In Texas. Will You Finish The Job And Give Him A Forever Home?

We’ve got a brand new shelter joining Pet Connection for the very first time. Creative K9 Solutions is doing some good work in West Fargo.

In fact, if it weren’t for them, this next lovable lug you’re about to meet probably wouldn’t be here this morning.

Now you could be the person to finish what they started and save Moo.

He’s a one-year-old Bully Breed mix they saved from a shelter in Texas where he was going to be euthanized because they had no room for him.

He’s a fun-loving boy who has a fondness for toys and cuddles.

Find out more about Moo and how you can adopt him by clicking here.

Plus, Keep your fingers crossed for last week’s lovable pooch. Jughead joined Pet Connection from Homeward Animal Shelter.

Despite a rough start to life, which includes scars and a sting in the pound, the three-year-old bulldog’s got a happy-go-lucky personality and loves his toys. And he might have a home this morning.

Homeward’s website says Jughead is pending adoption! Hopefully he’ll find his very own Riverdale to call home. If there’s a dog who deserves a good home, it’s Jughead