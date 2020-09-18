LIVE: Zoo Brew 2020

Kick off a wild weekend with us.

By now, they’re old pros at this social distancing thing, and there’s no better time to prove it than during the last weekend of the summer.

Zoo Brews 2020 is Friday night at the Red River Zoo and you can raise a glass to the wildest folks around in the region.

More than 20 different beers are available, as well as live music from Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome.

Best of all, the zoo’s education animals will be out and about, including the brand-new baby camel and a deer carcass feeding for the zoo’s wolf pack.

Zoo Executive Director Sally Jacobson Zoomed in live with Callie the cockatoo to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about how they’ll make sure you have the space you need to raise a glass to the end of summer 2020 in safety and celebration this weekend.