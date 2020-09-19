Moorhead party ends with gunshot, police search for shooting suspect

MOORHEAD POLICE ASK FOR PUBLIC'S HELP IN SOLVING A SHOOTING

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Police officers were sent to a “loud party” on the 1200 block of 5th Street at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

As they responded to the call, there was a report of a shooting at the same location.

Officers say they saw people running from the scene as they arrived.

They say a 19-year-old man from Nebraska was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Essentia Hospital.

Officials say the suspect is a Black or Hispanic man, with dreadlocks to his shoulders and a pencil thin mustache. He was with several other men, all of whom were wearing black Adidas clothes.

It is not known whether or not they were at the party, and Concordia College Security was notified.

Police are looking for additional information from anyone who may have been at the scene and have more information regarding the suspect(s) and/or any vehicles that may have left the area.

If anyone happened to be at this party, officials ask them to look at any photos they have taken to see if the suspects are visible.

If you have any information, call 701.451.7660 and ask to speak with the supervisor.