Minnesota’s One-Day COVID-19 Positive Cases Is A Record: 1,318

Minnesota has a new single day high for COVID-19 cases: 1,318.

The state now tops 90,000 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

There are two more deaths in Hennepin and St. Louis counties.

A total of 248 people are currently hospitalized.

There are 123 patients in intensive care, down nearly a dozen since Saturday.

North Dakota now has a little more than 3,200 active cases of COVID-19, up 112 from Saturday.

The state reporting 352 new cases with Burleigh leading the count with 78 followed closely by Cass with 73.

Eighty-one people are being treated in hospitals, up three from yesterday.

There are no new deaths from the virus in the state.

South Dakota’s active case count is dropping and is now around 2,800.

That is down by 100 since Saturday.

Two more elderly men in Minnehaha County have died of the virus lifting the state’s death toll to 200.

The state has another 252 cases of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are up 17 to 170.