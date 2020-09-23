Salvation Army Fargo to begin holiday fundraising early to “rescue Christmas”

The Salvation Army has created several ways for people to donate safely.

FARGO, N.D.–The Salvation Army is starting its holiday fundraising campaign early in order to help those affected most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Salvation Army Fargo, circumstances surrounding the pandemic could cause a 50 percent decrease in red kettle donations, but almost three times as many people will need the Salvation Army’s help by the end of the holiday season.

Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, commander of the Salvation Army Northern Division, said, “The seriousness of the situation has caused us to take action, by launching our holiday campaign early. The pandemic’s impact will severely limit our ability to raise funds through our traditional holiday kettles and, combined with the dramatic increase in demand for assistance, we felt the need to start the campaign now to raise awareness in our communities.”

In order to meet the increased requests for assistance, the Salvation Army has created several ways for people to donate safely.

People can donate cash at any red kettle starting November 13 or make contactless donations by using Alexa, texting “Kettles” to 91999 or by making a donation online.