Pet Connection: Puppy Overload

Humane Society of the Lakes is Brimming with Babies

The Humane Society of the Lakes is filled to the brim with furry babies.

On this week’s Pet Connection, we’re meeting six three-month-old Husky/Shepard mixes. They’re cute as heck.

They’re part of a litter of 10 the shelter just got.

Right now they have 16 puppies and 18 kittens, many who came to them by surprise.

Along with their adult animals, that’s a lot of mouths to feed.

They’re asking for help through donations of food or money.

If you can help out with any food donations for the pups and kittens in need, you can drop it off at 19665 US HWY 59 in Detroit Lakes, or you can donate money for food and supplies at humanesocietyofthelakes.org.

Last week’s pet is still up for grabs! Mr. Moo almost had a home, but a potential adoption fell through on Wednesday.

Moo joined us from Creative K9 Solutions in West Fargo for Pet Connection.

He’s a year old, and loves toys and cuddles.

The shelter rescued him from one in Texas where he was set to be euthanized. Now they just need someone to finish the job and give this fun-loving boy a home for life. Click here to find out more about Moo.