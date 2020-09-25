Moorhead Armory to host free COVID-19 testing Sept. 29 through Oct. 1

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Armory will be hosting three days of free COVID-19 testing beginning September 29.

The testing will be available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the general public. Those wishing to be tested are encouraged to pre-register for a specific time slot.

Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay said, “Testing uncovers positive cases earlier. The test results will provide important data about the degree of spread in our area and help to guide efforts to combat COVID-19 and protect those who are most vulnerable to serious complications.”

Currently, Clay County makes up 1,371 of the total positive cases in the state and 40 of the total deaths.