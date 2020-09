Ogema Woman Dies After Crashing In Becker County

BECKER CO., Minn. — An Ogema, Minnesota woman is dead after crashing her vehicle in Lake Eunice Township.

Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Jessica Hanks was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning around 7.

They say Hanks did not stop at the intersection of two roads, hit an embankment and came to rest in a field.

The crash remains under investigation.