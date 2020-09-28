Rep. Rick Becker Wants To Eliminate COVID-19 Mass Testing & Contact Tracing
Republican state representative wants to become North Dakota's next state health officer
BISMARCK, N.D. — A former candidate for governor and current Republican state representative wants to become North Dakota’s next state health officer.
it is a position from which three people have resigned during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.
Rep. Rick Becker, who is a plastic surgeon in Bismarck, says he has a plan for addressing COVID-19.
He would call for eliminating mass testing, contact tracing, guidelines for businesses and marketing campaigns for masking and social distancing.
Becker calls testing a waste of resources saying a negative test is only good for that day.
In a Facebook post last week, Becker asked people to not give his name as a close contact.
He wrote, “Also, for the love ND, if you could stop testing, that’d be great.”
Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani abruptly resigned after a close contact quarantine order, with a potential misdemeanor charge for violators, was rescinded one day after it was announced.