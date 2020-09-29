Detroit Lakes High School evacuated after gas leak

DETROIT LAKES, MN — Students and staff at Detroit Lakes High School were evacuated from the building around 9:20 this morning after construction crews hit a gas line on the east side of the building.

Principal Darren Wolf in an email to parents said “We were notified by our construction manager of the leak, we had the students evacuated and then awaited further instructions in the parking lot within a couple of minutes. Students were given direction to head home and begin distance learning as soon as they could. Buses arrived around 9:30 and students were loaded and sent home shortly after.”

Roosevelt Avenue from Willow Street to North Shore Drive were temporarily closed to ease traffic for buses and emergency vehicles.

Those streets have since been re-opened.

The School District plans to announce this afternoon if classes, Wednesday will be in-person or via distance learning.