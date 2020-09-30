Health officials: Cass Co. sees highest number of active Covid-19 cases since May

FARGO-MOORHEAD – Sanford Health officials say Fargo hospitals have the highest level of patients for the coronavirus since May, but they say there is still plenty of capacity.

Active COVID-19 cases in Cass County are at about 550, the same peak they were in late May in early June according to Fargo Cass Public Health. Clay County has about 200 according to Clay County Public Health.

NDSU School of Public Health Professor Dr. Paul Carson adds most of the cases are in the community rather than long-term care.

Dr. Carson points out the surge in cases are not due to more testing, but a higher positivity rate.

“We had gotten to a low of around one percent back in July and that was fairly flat through July and August, but it’s been steadily going up since then to where we’re at about approaching six-and-a-half percent,” Dr. Carson said.

Health officials and Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney and West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis urge people to wear masks since they say they are the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

They also are asking people to get their flu shot so we lessen the possibility of having two pandemics at once.

Sanford Health will have drive thru vaccine events on October 10th and 17th. Find out more information by clicking here.

Watch the entire Red River Valley Covid-19 Task Force meeting below.