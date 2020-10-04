People Involved In Fatal Chase Crash In Fergus Falls Are Identified

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Two people killed after being hit by a chase suspect in Fergus Falls on Friday night are identified.

They are 72-year-old Steven Christianson and 71-year-old Diane Christianson of Fergus Falls.

The driver of the vehicle that hit them, 30-year-old Cody Freitag of Fergus Falls, is in a Fargo hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

*ORIGINAL STORY BELOW*

Two died in a collision Friday in Fergus Falls after their vehicle was struck by a man fleeing police.

Just before 6:45 p.m. deputies from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrested the man on outstanding warrants. The meeting was set up through social media by deputies posing as an acquaintance.

When he arrived to meet at a convenience store he fled in his vehicle heading towards downtown Fergus Falls. With a deputy’s vehicle in pursuit the suspect’s vehicle ran a stop sign at an intersection on Cavour and Union Avenue striking the passenger vehicle.

The impact sent the suspect’s car into a light pole while the passenger vehicle went into a parking lot. Fire personnel attempted life saving measures on the two in the passenger vehicle. The suspect suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The names of those involved are being withheld until family is notified.