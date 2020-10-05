President Trump Leaves Walter Reed And Returns To The White House

his medical team warned: “he may not entirely be out of the woods yet”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and returned to the White House on Monday evening to continue his fight against the novel coronavirus, after his medical team warned that he “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”

Dressed in a navy suit and tie and wearing a face mask, Trump walked out of Walter Reed on his own. Upon walking out the doors of the hospital, he made a low fist pump and gave a thumbs up to the press as he got into a black SUV to head to Marine One.

The president teased his return to the White House Monday afternoon, saying he is “feeling really good!”

“Don’t be afraid of Covid,” the president tweeted. “Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge.”

He added: “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Trump appeared to have his reelection campaign at the forefront of his thoughts shortly before departing Walter Reed, promising his followers on Twitter that he will be back on the stump soon and blasting polls that show him trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Upon arriving to the White House, the president walked out on the balcony overlooking the South Lawn, surrounded by American flags, and saluted military officers and Marine One as it departed.