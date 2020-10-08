Charges Filed In Fatal Chase In Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Charges are filed against a Fergus Falls man who led Otter Tail County deputies on a deadly chase through part of the city last Friday night that killed a Fergus Falls couple.

30-year-old Cody Freitag is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and fleeing.

A mini-van driven by Freitag struck a car killing 72-year-old Steven Christianson and his 71-year-old wife, Diane.

Freitag was hospitalized in Fargo.

Lab results showed he had drugs in his system.

Two deputies are on administrative leave.