Charges Filed In Fatal Chase In Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Charges are filed against a Fergus Falls man who led Otter Tail County deputies on a deadly chase through part of the city last Friday night that killed a Fergus Falls couple.
30-year-old Cody Freitag is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and fleeing.
A mini-van driven by Freitag struck a car killing 72-year-old Steven Christianson and his 71-year-old wife, Diane.
Freitag was hospitalized in Fargo.
Lab results showed he had drugs in his system.
Two deputies are on administrative leave.