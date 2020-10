Two pets rescued as crews respond to apartment fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on 43rd Street North at around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews found smoke coming from a window in a second floor apartment.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and a dog and cat were rescued and cared for.

The inside of the apartment sustained an estimated $5,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nobody was hurt.