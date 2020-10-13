LIVE: Making a Basket Case

We're making a case for baskets this morning, and here's how you can get on board.

We’re making a basket case this morning on KVRR Local News.

And the United Way of Cass-Clay is hoping to help get you involved.

Each year, there are more than 1,022 people in the community who find themselves homeless.

Out of those, 23 percent are kids.

And even when they get into housing, many of them don’t have what they need to set up housekeeping.

So earlier this year, volunteers for United Way got together to put together “Home for Good” baskets to give out to families transitioning to homes.

They’ve got everything from comforters, to pots and pans, to bathroom supplies — everything to get these families’ mornings started off right.

The United Way’s Thomas Hill joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live via Zoom to talk about making a basket case and how you can join in.

http://www.unitedwaycassclay.org/get-involved