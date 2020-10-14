UND unveils new steam plant that promises to be more eco-friendly

The plant has been operating since July 1st.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.- University of North Dakota reveals a new natural gas-powered plant created to better energy efficiency on campus and provide a better experience for students.

The steam plant is a partnership between UND and Johnson Controls.

It includes up to date technology expected to deliver over 1 million per year in energy savings.

Annually, the steam plant will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide resiliency for UND’s infrastructure.

“We are dedicating a technologically advanced cutting edge facility to serve the needs of the university and the community far more cleanly and far more efficiently for decades to come,” UND President Dr. Andrew Armacost said.

