Pet Connection: Meet Prim
Need a cuddle buddy? Prim's your guy.
It’s pretty chilly out there, and that means it’s the perfect time to find yourself a cuddle buddy for the winter and all the seasons beyond.
And we’ve got just the pet to do it.
A beautiful bunny is looking for a forever home in this week’s Pet Connection.
Tasha Gorentz introduces us to Prim, a one-year-old neutered male rabbit.
He came into Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic rescue with his brother, Ren.
He’s a curious, sweet-natured fellow who loves to snuggle.
Gorentz says he would be a perfect companion, especially for children who understand how to handle rabbits appropriately.
If you’re looking for a well-socialized, soft and fluffy charmer for your household, make sure to check out Prim’s profile, here.