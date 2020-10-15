Pet Connection: Meet Prim

Need a cuddle buddy? Prim's your guy.

It’s pretty chilly out there, and that means it’s the perfect time to find yourself a cuddle buddy for the winter and all the seasons beyond.

And we’ve got just the pet to do it.

A beautiful bunny is looking for a forever home in this week’s Pet Connection.

Tasha Gorentz introduces us to Prim, a one-year-old neutered male rabbit.

He came into Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic rescue with his brother, Ren.

He’s a curious, sweet-natured fellow who loves to snuggle.

Gorentz says he would be a perfect companion, especially for children who understand how to handle rabbits appropriately.

If you’re looking for a well-socialized, soft and fluffy charmer for your household, make sure to check out Prim’s profile, here.