Suspect in Moorhead drive-by shooting arrested

20-year-old Tyminderious Hays faces Felony 1st Degree Assault and Drive-by Shooting charges

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The suspect in a drive-by shooting in Moorhead has been arrested.

20-year-old Tyminderious Hays was taken into custody Saturday morning after a search warrant at 4021 19th Avenue South in Fargo led to his arrest.

The Red River SWAT team executed the search at the request of the Moorhead Police Department.

The shooting took place Friday evening in the 2300 block of 10th Street South in Moorhead.

Hays is being held at the Cass County Jail and faces Felony 1st Degree Assault and Drive-by Shooting charges.