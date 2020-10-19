Mayor of Fargo Says He Would Support a Statewide Mask Mandate

He cast the deciding vote against a city-wide mask mandate two weeks ago at the city commission meeting

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney now says he would like to see a statewide mask mandate.

He has been largely supportive of the approach to the pandemic taken by Gov. Doug Burgum, who has left much of the policy making up to local leaders.

But Mahoney says it would be difficult to enforce a mask mandate in Fargo if neighboring communities don’t follow suit.

He cast the deciding vote against a city-wide mask mandate two weeks ago at the city commission meeting.

He says “something dramatic” needs to be done in Fargo because positivity rates have been as high as 25% at some testing sites.